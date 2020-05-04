Towerview LLC Has $118,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Towerview LLC reduced its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Corteva stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

