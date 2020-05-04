Towerview LLC Increases Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.41. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,708. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 million, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.75.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.