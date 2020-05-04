Towerview LLC Purchases New Shares in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,682. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.