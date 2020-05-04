Towerview LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Ryder System comprises 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Cfra decreased their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

R traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,574. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

