Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.49. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 100,967 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,337,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

