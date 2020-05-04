Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.82. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 90,881 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

