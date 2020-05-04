Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.82. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 90,881 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.
The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
