UBS Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,548.16.

AMZN traded up $29.95 on Friday, hitting $2,315.99. 4,852,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

