UBS Group Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $315.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.28.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.26. 3,746,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.97. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

