Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 35,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 41,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

UNP stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

