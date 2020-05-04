United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after acquiring an additional 749,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.44. 4,779,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,703. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

