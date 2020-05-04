United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 155,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

