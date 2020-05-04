Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

