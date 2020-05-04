Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.36–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.61 million.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.64. 411,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.97. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.77.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

