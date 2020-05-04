Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hyman Charles D owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,546. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

