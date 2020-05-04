Washington Trust Bank Acquires 3,167 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,901,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $73.54. 6,013,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

