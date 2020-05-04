Washington Trust Bank Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.54. 2,894,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. The firm has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $272.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

