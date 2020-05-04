Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,522. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

