Washington Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.09. 977,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

