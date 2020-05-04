Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

