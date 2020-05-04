Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

