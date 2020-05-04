Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

MDT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.