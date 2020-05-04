Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 226.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

