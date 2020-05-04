Washington Trust Bank Has $2.33 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $325,000. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.90 on Monday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.