Washington Trust Bank Has $397,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,184.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 80,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

SYK stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.57. 1,590,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

