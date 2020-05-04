Washington Trust Bank Has $446,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,321,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 143,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.92. 28,931,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,876,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

