Washington Trust Bank Has $558,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 3,869,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,352. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

