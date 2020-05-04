Washington Trust Bank Purchases 53,888 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 216.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.75. 6,348,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.