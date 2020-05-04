Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 2,228,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

