Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.35. 4,739,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,629. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

