Washington Trust Bank Sells 157 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.97. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

