Washington Trust Bank Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $146.75. 730,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

