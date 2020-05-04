Washington Trust Bank Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

