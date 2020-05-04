Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 149,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $38.01. 9,177,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,873,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

