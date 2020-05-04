Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $184.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $184,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,859,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.