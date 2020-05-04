Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

