Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.86. 6,830,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.