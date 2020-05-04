Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 76,931 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 2,873,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,477. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40.

