Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,772 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.78. 1,366,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,945. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average of $264.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.