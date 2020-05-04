Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

