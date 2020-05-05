$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.49. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 2,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $12,819,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 140,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

