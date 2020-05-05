$0.53 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.78. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $405,825. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Webster Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

