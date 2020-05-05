3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.43. 2,268,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

