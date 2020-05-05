55I LLC Buys 24,314 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.54. 4,748,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

