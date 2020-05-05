A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,366. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $68,788,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after buying an additional 718,079 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

