Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 7th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,049 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

