Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

