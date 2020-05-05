Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Up 8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75, 1,009,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,611,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

