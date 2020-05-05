Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $7.79, 6,071,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,612,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $909.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.