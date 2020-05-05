American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

AXP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. 4,408,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

