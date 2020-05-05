Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock worth $515,973 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

